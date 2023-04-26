Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.