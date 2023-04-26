Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 13,768 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 7.5 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $23.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.89. 1,088,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,376. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

