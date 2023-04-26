Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HVT.A opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.