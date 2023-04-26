HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $68.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

