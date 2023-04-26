HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $281.99 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

