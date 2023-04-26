HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres Sells 4,473 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,449. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

