Head-To-Head Comparison: Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) & Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and Jacobs Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68% Jacobs Solutions 4.21% 14.84% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southland and Jacobs Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A Jacobs Solutions $14.92 billion 0.97 $644.04 million $5.01 22.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jacobs Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

86.0% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southland and Jacobs Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jacobs Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.41%. Jacobs Solutions has a consensus target price of $148.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Jacobs Solutions.

Summary

Jacobs Solutions beats Southland on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S. government services, cyber, nuclear, commercial, and international sectors. The People and Places Solutions segment provides end-to-end solutions under the climate change, energy transition, connected mobility, integrated water management, smart cities, and vaccine manufacturing industries. The PA Consulting segment includes the investment in PA Consulting Group. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

