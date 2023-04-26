Head to Head Review: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.27%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -93.70% 4.25% MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.34 30.53 MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.75 -$44.04 million ($1.90) -2.09

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

