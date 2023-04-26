Head-To-Head Survey: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 10.24, meaning that its share price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 524.06%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 966.32%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -233.52% -71.34% -38.98% Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $21.79 million 2.87 -$50.89 million ($0.51) -1.18 Scienjoy $1.92 billion 0.07 $26.68 million $0.38 10.12

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Phunware on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

