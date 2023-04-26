HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 23rd

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.8 %

HSTM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.