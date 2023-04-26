HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,172. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $769.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

