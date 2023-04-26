Hedera (HBAR) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $41.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001239 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,079.163765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06100895 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $28,835,235.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

