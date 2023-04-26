Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $194.38.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.