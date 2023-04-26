Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

