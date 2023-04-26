Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 159,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

