Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,538 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,377. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

