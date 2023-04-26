Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.79.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $11.90 on Wednesday, hitting $454.18. 1,085,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 276.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

