Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 6,876 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,456,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,967,000 after buying an additional 47,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,455,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.