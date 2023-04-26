Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,826. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

