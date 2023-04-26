Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,023 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

C traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,135. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

