Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,178 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 879,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,986. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

