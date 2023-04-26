Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,361,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,836,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.