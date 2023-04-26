Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $303,637.84 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00017462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.67 million and $303,637.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,347.34 or 1.00096683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.95355151 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $232,269.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

