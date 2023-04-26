Hermez Network Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00017462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.84 million and approximately $235,008.16 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,347.37 or 1.00003552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.92140472 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $279,830.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.