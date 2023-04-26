Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5851 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.
Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. 35,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $34.99.
HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last three months.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.
