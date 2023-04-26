Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5851 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. 35,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

