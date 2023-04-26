Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.49 million.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. 63,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,959. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.5851 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 113.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $108,780.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.