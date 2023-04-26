HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.15

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.15 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 149.34 ($1.87). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 151.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 2,189,786 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.12.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,705.88%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

