Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 4,319 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.56% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.