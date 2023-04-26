Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

