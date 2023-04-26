Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.35 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

