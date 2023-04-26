Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE EOG opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

