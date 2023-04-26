Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $370.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

