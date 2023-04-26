Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

