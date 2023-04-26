HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,097 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

