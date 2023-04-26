HM Payson & Co. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $325.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average of $236.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

