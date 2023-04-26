HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

