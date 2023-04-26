HM Payson & Co. Sells 265 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 371,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after buying an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

