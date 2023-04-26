HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.5 %

META has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

