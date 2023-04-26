holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.44 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, holoride has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $20.44 million and $97,689.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.71 or 0.06552288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00060517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03146454 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $49,161.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

