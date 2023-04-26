Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

