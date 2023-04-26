Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average of $201.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.