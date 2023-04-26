Hop Protocol Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $716,247.75 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

