Horizen Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.88 or 0.00033851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $134.61 million and $11.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00127512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049319 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,621,594 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

