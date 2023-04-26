Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.64

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
