Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $259.91. 225,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $265.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.