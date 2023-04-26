Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 0.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.50. 274,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $265.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

