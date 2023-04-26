Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Eight Capital Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Eight Capital dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.89.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$493.36 million.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

