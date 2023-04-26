Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $596.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $501.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.