Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. 2,520,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

