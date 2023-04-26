Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 5.18% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $323,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

COM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,340. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

